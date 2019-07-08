Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joseph Dougherty
Joseph A. Dougherty Jr.


1938 - 2019
Joseph A. Dougherty Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Dougherty, Jr.

Barrington - Joseph A. "Pretzel Joe" Dougherty, Jr. died peacefully in Virtua Hospital on July 4th in Marlton, NJ at the age of 80.

Joe is survived by his beautiful bride of 63 years, Shirley Dougherty (nee Porter), his children Debra Dougherty (Jim), Denise Canale (William), Joseph Dougherty (Brian) and his "adopted" daughter Gina Preston, his grandchildren Joey, Jimmy, Shannon, James, Kristopher, William (Mallory), Kelly (Nick) and his 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Margaret Dougherty, siblings Theresa, Charles, Marie, James.

Joe was born on September 13th, 1938 in Barrington, NJ which he remained in for most of his life. Joe is most well-known for his love of his family, the New York Yankees and Reba McEntire. In his earlier years, he coached the Barrington Girls Softball team, played for the Garden State Men's Fast Pitch softball league until he was 63 years old and organized a yearly fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Association. He was frequently seen at all local WXTU events with bags of pretzels in hand which is how he was branded "Pretzel Joe". But above all else, Joe placed his family on the highest of pedestals. Joe will be remembered as a passionate family man, wonderful friend and an example of kindness and generosity to all he met. He tackled every obstacle he faced with a positive attitude and a smile on his face, always grateful for the life and family he helped create.

There will be a viewing from 6:30pm to 8:30pm Wednesday evening and 9am to 10am Thursday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Saint Rose of Lima Church, 300 E. Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. Interment private at the request of the family. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 8, 2019
