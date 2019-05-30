|
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
701 Little Gloucester Road
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
701 Little Gloucester Road
Viewing
Following Services
St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
701 Little Gloucester Road
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
701 Little Gloucester Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish
701 Little Gloucester Road
Joseph A. Galante, D.D., J.C.D
- - The Most Reverend Joseph A. Galante, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Camden died peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was 80 years old. Bishop was born in Philadelphia, to the late Leonard J. and Edith M. (nee) Cocci Galante. He attended St. Dominic School and St. Joseph's Preparatory School for two years and attended St. Charles Borromeo Seminary.
Bishop Galante ordained a priest on May,16, 1964, by Archbishop/Cardinal John J. Krol with his first assignment being Our Lady of Consolation Church, Tacony, Philadelphia. He was sent to the Lateran University in Rome and received his doctorate in canon law; and also received a master's degree in spiritual theology at the University of St. Thomas (Angelicum) in 1991.
Upon returning home in 1968 he was assigned to assist Bishop Humberto Mederios in the Diocese of Brownsville, TX. Bishop Galante returned to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia in 1970 after Bishop Mederios was appointed to head the Diocese of Boston .
In 1986 he was named by St. John Paul II to be an Undersecretary of the Congregation for Religious in Rome before being an Auxiliary Bishop of San Antonio, TX in October,1992. Bishop Galante was appointed to be the Bishop of the Diocese of Beaumont, TX in May of 1994. He was Coadjuter Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas,TX in January, 2000. Bishop became the seventh Bishop to serve the Diocese of Camden in April 2004 until January 2013 when he retired because of his health.
Bishop Galante was a member of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications and chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishop's Committee on Communications.
The Rite of Reception of Bishop Galante's body will begin at 3 P.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Agnes Church, Our Lady of Hope Parish, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. A viewing will take immediately following the reception of the body until 4:30 P.M.; an evening viewing on Friday will begin at 7P.M. until 9 P.M.
A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 A.M. at St. Agnes Church; there will be a viewing prior to Mass from 9-10:30 A.M. The Rite of Committal, conducted by Bishop Dennis J. Sullivan, will take place at St. Dominic Cemetery, 8500 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136 and everyone can attend.
Memorials in Bishop Galante's name may be made to the Diocese of Camden,631 Market Street, Camden, NJ 08102.
Published in Courier-Post from May 30 to May 31, 2019
