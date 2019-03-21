|
|
Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley
Blackwood - Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley, Sr., of Blackwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Anne Kelley (nee Keenan). Devoted father of Patricia Case (David) of Richmond, VA, Michele Emers (Michael) of Tabernacle, NJ, Joseph Kelley (Helen) of Chews Landing, NJ, Michael Kelley (Lisa) of Chews Landing, NJ, and Robert Kelley (Marie) of Pine Hill, NJ. Proud grandfather of eleven and loving great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Martha Roach, the late Walter Kelley, and the late Edwin Kelley.
Joseph was a hard-working man, he retired from PSE&G after 42 years of employment. He loved and enjoyed the company of his family and made sure to uphold his parents' tradition of having Sunday barbecues with the family. He could often be seen on his riding mower taking care of his immaculate lawn. He was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and also had a great time visiting the casinos. He cared greatly for his dog, Trump, who sadly predeceased him.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 23rd, 11:00 AM at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 1730 Old Black Horse Pike, Chews Landing, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to Fox Chase Cancer Center at https://www.foxchase.org/giving
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019