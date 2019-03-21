Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. John the Evangelist
1730 Old Black Horse Pike
Chews Landing, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley Obituary
Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley

Blackwood - Joseph A. "Hoot" Kelley, Sr., of Blackwood, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Anne Kelley (nee Keenan). Devoted father of Patricia Case (David) of Richmond, VA, Michele Emers (Michael) of Tabernacle, NJ, Joseph Kelley (Helen) of Chews Landing, NJ, Michael Kelley (Lisa) of Chews Landing, NJ, and Robert Kelley (Marie) of Pine Hill, NJ. Proud grandfather of eleven and loving great-grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Martha Roach, the late Walter Kelley, and the late Edwin Kelley.

Joseph was a hard-working man, he retired from PSE&G after 42 years of employment. He loved and enjoyed the company of his family and made sure to uphold his parents' tradition of having Sunday barbecues with the family. He could often be seen on his riding mower taking care of his immaculate lawn. He was a passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and also had a great time visiting the casinos. He cared greatly for his dog, Trump, who sadly predeceased him.

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 23rd, 11:00 AM at the Church of St. John the Evangelist, 1730 Old Black Horse Pike, Chews Landing, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com

lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to Fox Chase Cancer Center at https://www.foxchase.org/giving
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earle Funeral Home
Download Now