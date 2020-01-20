Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John of God Roman Catholic Church
North Cape May, NJ
Villas - Joseph A. Marrone of Villas, New Jersey and North Port, Florida passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 8, 1932. Joe was a retired engineer with the U.S. Defense Dept. and served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War.

Joseph is survived by his wife Eleanor of 50 years and a daughter, Susan (Norman) LaBounty. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Patrick Reed (Devin), Christina & Travis LaBounty, Nicole (William) Czaja, Robert Marrone, Michelle Tyburski (Ashante) and great-grandchildren, Lucas, Saphira, Scott, Scarlett and Patrick. Joseph was preceded in death by his sons, Stephen & Robert (Karen) Marrone, William & James (Debra) Tyburski, daughter-in-law, Donna Tyburski and granddaughter, Laura Tyburski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be in held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the St. John of God Roman Catholic Church on Town Bank Road in North Cape May, New Jersey and a private burial will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or online at . Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida is handling the arrangements. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
