1/1
Joseph A. Megara Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph A. Megara, Jr.

Erial - Joseph A. Megara, Jr., on October 23, 2020, of Erial. Age 73. Beloved husband of Kathleen Megara (nee Conrad). Devoted father of Dr. Joseph A. Megara III (Adilia), Michael A. Megara (Lea), and Stephanie Allen (Jason). Loving Pop of Tony, Alex, Juliana, Olivia, Ryan, Miranda, and Lily and Nathan Bibbo. Dear brother of Theresa Carney, Kenneth Megara (Terry), Richard Megara (Robyn), Jeffrey Megara, Edward Megara (Barbara), Lisa Fulgham, and the late Stephen Megara, Sr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, he joined the Cement Mason's Local 592 in Philadelphia at age 19. His concrete work was an art to him, beautifully finished. He retired from the Union in 1998. He graduated from Triton H.S. in 1965. He was so proud to have been in the US Marine Corps serving his country during Vietnam. Joe met the love of his life on the beach in Wildwood in 1972. They married in 1974 and went on to celebrate 46 years of love, friendship, commitment, and family. There will be a viewing Wednesday eve 7 to 9 pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100 Silver Spring MD 20910. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved