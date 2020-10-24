Joseph A. Megara, Jr.
Erial - Joseph A. Megara, Jr., on October 23, 2020, of Erial. Age 73. Beloved husband of Kathleen Megara (nee Conrad). Devoted father of Dr. Joseph A. Megara III (Adilia), Michael A. Megara (Lea), and Stephanie Allen (Jason). Loving Pop of Tony, Alex, Juliana, Olivia, Ryan, Miranda, and Lily and Nathan Bibbo. Dear brother of Theresa Carney, Kenneth Megara (Terry), Richard Megara (Robyn), Jeffrey Megara, Edward Megara (Barbara), Lisa Fulgham, and the late Stephen Megara, Sr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Following in his grandfather's and father's footsteps, he joined the Cement Mason's Local 592 in Philadelphia at age 19. His concrete work was an art to him, beautifully finished. He retired from the Union in 1998. He graduated from Triton H.S. in 1965. He was so proud to have been in the US Marine Corps serving his country during Vietnam. Joe met the love of his life on the beach in Wildwood in 1972. They married in 1974 and went on to celebrate 46 years of love, friendship, commitment, and family. There will be a viewing Wednesday eve 7 to 9 pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100 Silver Spring MD 20910. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.