|
|
Joseph A. Mullan Jr.
Sicklerville - On July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 24 years to Angel (nee Donoflio) Capizzi Mullan. Loving father of Joseph (Stephanie) Mullan of Cincinnati, OH and daughter Brianna (Shane Duffey) Capizzi of Haddon Heights. Also survived by his granddaughter Emma, brother Robert (Jean) Mullan of Somerdale, sisters Maryanne (Roy) McNabb of Clementon, Joanne (Jim) Powell of Clementon, brothers-in-law John (the late Laura) Donoflio, Dominick (Trish) Donoflio, Joseph (Lisa) Donoflio, Robert (Denise) Donoflio, sister-in-law Dyann (Chris) Donoflio-Welsh and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Joe was the Manager at Oscar's Tavern in Philadelphia for forty years. He was a member of the L.O.O.M #548 in Lindenwold and the Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday 12noon to 2pm followed by funeral services 2pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019