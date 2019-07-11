Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mullan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Mullan Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Mullan Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Mullan Jr.

Sicklerville - On July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of 24 years to Angel (nee Donoflio) Capizzi Mullan. Loving father of Joseph (Stephanie) Mullan of Cincinnati, OH and daughter Brianna (Shane Duffey) Capizzi of Haddon Heights. Also survived by his granddaughter Emma, brother Robert (Jean) Mullan of Somerdale, sisters Maryanne (Roy) McNabb of Clementon, Joanne (Jim) Powell of Clementon, brothers-in-law John (the late Laura) Donoflio, Dominick (Trish) Donoflio, Joseph (Lisa) Donoflio, Robert (Denise) Donoflio, sister-in-law Dyann (Chris) Donoflio-Welsh and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends. Joe was the Manager at Oscar's Tavern in Philadelphia for forty years. He was a member of the L.O.O.M #548 in Lindenwold and the Knights of Columbus. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday 12noon to 2pm followed by funeral services 2pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation private following services. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now