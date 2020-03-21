|
|
Joseph A. Renner
Sewell - Joseph A. Renner, of Sewell, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was aged 86 years.
Legacy
Joe came from a humble working class family and proudly served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean conflict. He married his childhood sweetheart (Mary) to whom he was married 65 years. He is now with Mary in her loving arms.
Joe lived the American dream starting his own HVAC business in Philadelphia. He was always a Dad that could be counted on and he was dearly loved by his family. He was active in the church and was faithfully devoted to the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Everyone, who came in contact with Joe knew he was a great guy. He especially loved spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Family
Joe is the beloved husband of the late Mary L (nee Trimble) Renner; loving father of Joseph D.(Kathy) Renner, Kathie (Honorable Eugene J. McCaffrey, Jr.) Renner & John F. Renner; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Del Nero, Kathleen Murray, Kaitlin McCaffrey & Trip McCaffrey; cherished great grandfather of Grace, Raymond & Anna Del Nero.
Farewell Tribute
Due to the current National Health Crisis; Joe's Funeral will be private for his immediate family. A public memorial gathering will be announced at a future time. Arrangements under the direction of the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, Woodbury & Washington Twp.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020