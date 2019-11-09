|
|
Dr. Joseph A. Riggs
Haddonfield - Dr. Joseph A. Riggs was born to John and Mildred Rigolizzo on December 10, 1933 in Hammonton, NJ and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Haddonfield, NJ at the age of 85. He cherished his family background as peach farmers dating back to 1888. After graduating as Salutatorian from Hammonton High School, in 1951, he pursued studies in medicine. He was most proud of his Jesuit degrees including a BS from Georgetown University (1955) and an MD from Georgetown University Medical School (1959). He completed his residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology (OB/GYN) at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia in 1964. He considered it his ultimate privilege to care for his patients as a physician at Our Lady of Lourdes, West Jersey/Virtua and Cooper Hospitals for nearly 50 years.
Dr. Riggs married Lola Burdick (also from Hammonton, NJ) in 1958. Together they raised their family in Haddonfield, NJ. He legacy includes seven children: John C. Riggs, MD, Lo-Ann Davis (Christopher), Joseph A. Riggs Jr. (Debra), Anita Riggs, Dever Levy (Simon), James Riggs (Kim) & Lorina Kadar (Thomas). He is also lovingly survived by 24 Grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, his sister Marie Cappuccio (Anthony), and sister-in-law Helen Rigolizzo (wife of his brother John).
As an OB/GYN, his patient's health and well-being were always on his mind. When teaching young medical residents, he often reminded them of his favorite quote, "people don't care how much you know until they know how much you care". Dr. Riggs kept in touch with many of his family, friends and former patients and often visited or called them to provide words of hope, faith and encouragement. His compassion for others is rooted in his Georgetown training of cura personalis or care of the whole person.
He was most grateful for his education and gave considerable time and effort to the Georgetown University Alumni Association. He served as the President of the Alumni Association and received the prestigious John Carroll Award as an outstanding alumnus in 1981. He helped create the Alumni Admissions Program in 1962 and was honored as Interviewer of the year in 1989.
Dr. Riggs also volunteered his time and energy for his profession. He was elected to the American Medical Association Board of Trustees, served as the President of the Camden County Medical Society, and was President of the Medical Society of New Jersey. He was appointed by three different New Jersey Governors as a member of the State Board of Medical Examiners and received the New Jersey Academy of Medicine Award as the Outstanding Physician of New Jersey in 1994.
He took pride in planting flowers which was his favorite hobby. His ultimate passion was being a Haddonfield sports fan. To be sure he "wouldn't miss any games" he chose his resting place at the cemetery directly across from the Haddonfield Memorial High School. He attended every HMHS football, basketball & baseball game and enjoyed being the unofficial "Stat Man" for his grandchildren's performances. He was a huge Phillies and Yankees fan and enjoyed watching the games.
Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing(s) on either Thursday, November 14th from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM or Friday, November 15th from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. His funeral mass will be on Saturday, November 16th at 10:30 AM at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church and can be viewed live at ctkhaddonfield.org/webcam. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to either Christ the King Church or to Georgetown University: Christ the King Church Online ctkhaddonfield.org/parish-giving By Mail: Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Please designate your gift in memory of Dr. Joseph Riggs OR Georgetown University Online: giving.georgetown.edu By Mail: Georgetown University Gift Processing Department, Number 0734, Washington, DC 20073-0734. Please designate your gift in memory of Dr. Joseph Riggs.
Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights, NJ (856) 547-1675 (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019