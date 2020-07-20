Joseph A. Scardilli, Jr.
Somerdale - Joseph A. Scardilli, age 94, died Saturday July 18, 2020 peacefully at home. Joe was born October 27, 1925 in Newark NJ. He was the son of the late Julia (née Spaletta) and Joseph Scardilli Sr. He is predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Shirley (née Dickson) and son Joseph III.
Joe was raised in Newark and attended West Side High School. He became a musician and played the saxophone and clarinet for several popular bands of that era. He was drafted into the Army during WWII and served with the Medical Detachment of the US Cavalry and the Mounted Police that patrolled the perimeter of a POW encampment. His musical ability provided him an extraordinary opportunity to entertain wounded Soldiers at Halloran Hospital, and during this time he met his wife, Shirley. After the Army, Joe attended Montclair State Teachers College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree and his teaching certificate. After college Joe joined Townecraft industries, won their sales award and became regional Sales Manager. A few years later, Joe became sales manager for radio station WKDN in Camden, and the General Manager at WCAM also in Camden. He was often sought to be a Master of Ceremonies because of his entertaining speaking style. After several successful years in radio broadcasting, Joe was offered a unique opportunity to work with the ARC of Camden County. There, Joe found an unexpected niche, and became Executive Director, transforming the ARC from a facility with a $100,000 budget to one in the millions of dollars. The special love Joe had for his clients of the ARC and his extraordinary talents helped the ARC grow into a fantastic vehicle for special needs people to become happy productive citizens. Joe was an avid golfer and was especially proud of his 3 holes in one! He was a member of the Interboro Lions Club for well over 50 years. When Joe retired at age 70, he and his wife Shirley traveled extensively around the world. Joe had a unique and special energy. He was funny and was never at a loss for a joke or making people laugh. He took endless pleasure entertaining his grandchildren. He was wise and kind and could always see the humanity and goodness in others. Joe was successful. He lived well, laughed often and wore his love for his family like a badge of honor. Not only did he live a blessed life, but we were blessed to be near him.
As a final farewell to our loving father: "Hark! Is that a canon I hear?" Joe leaves behind his children: Sherry (Joseph) Florich, Leslie Caramiello (Fred), Peter Scardilli (Jeanne), Angela Rollison (Michael) and nine grandchildren: Joseph, Casey, Freddy, Brandi, Philip, Julia, Jordan, Mikey and Nathan. His dear friend, Charles Meloro and longtime caregiver LaToya Clark.
Services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ will take place privately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the ARC of Camden County at 215 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin NJ 08009 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN NJ. Fo lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com