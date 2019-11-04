|
|
Joseph A. Stavola
Pennsauken - On November 1, 2019, Joseph A. Stavola, age 92, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. Born and raised in Camden, he lived much of his adult life in Pennsauken. Joseph served honorably in the US Army during World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 68 in Merchantville. Joseph worked for most of his life as a sheet metal worker retiring from Local 27.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Julia; his parents, Antonio and Maria Stavola; his brother, Castola "Gus" Stavola and sister-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Stavola. He is lovingly survived by his sister, Carmella James along with his devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, November 7th from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Mary, Queen of All Saints Church, 4824 Camden Avenue, Pennsauken, NJ 08110 where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at the above address. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes).
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019