Joseph A. Zuber Sr.
Joseph A. Zuber, Sr.

Lewes - Joseph A. Zuber Sr., age 74 of Lewes, DE (formerly of Cedar Brook, NJ) passed away peacefully at his home on June 15, 2020. Joseph (Joe) is survived by his wife of 56 years Dorothy Jean (Brown), his children Joseph A. Ciarlante-Zuber and his husband Darryl of Rehoboth Beach, DE, Susan Zuber of Cedar Brook, NJ, James Zuber of Lewes, DE and John Zuber and his wife Robin of Pickens, SC. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Clementina Boccuto, William Zuber, Marie Zuber, Clement Zuber, Rita Pusey and Robert Zuber. Also known as Pop & Pop Pop to his grandchildren Joseph, Anthony and Nicholas Ricca, Elizabeth, Emily and James Zuber and great grandchildren Giuseppe, Sofia, Giulia and Bastian Ricca. Joseph is predeceased by his parents, Clement and Blanche Zuber, sister Edwina Bratcher, brothers Edward & Frank Zuber.

Service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in his memory to one of the following: All Saint's Episcopal Church, 18 Olive Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 www.allsaintsandstgeorges.org/welcome/online-giving, Beebe Medical Foundation, 902 Savannah Rd., Lewes, DE 19958 or call 302-644-2900 or to Camp Arrowhead, 35268 Homestead Way, Lewes, DE 19958 Phone: 302-945-0610 https://www.camparrowhead.net/giving.html






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
