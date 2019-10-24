Services
Joseph Anthony DeMarco

Joseph Anthony DeMarco

Sicklerville formerly of Clementon - On October 19, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dante A. and Rosemary V. (nee Aiello) DeMarco. Loving husband of 22 years to Jill E. (Nee Kanauss) DeMarco. Loving father of Ashley L. DeMarco & Noah DeMarco both of Sicklerville. Also survived by his "four legged" children Zane, Capone, Oliver, his brother Danny "Bro" and his wife Joan DeMarco of W. Berlin, his best friend & "brother from another mother" Duane Hallenbeck and wife Debbie of Williamstown, their son Duane "the kid" Hallenbeck and sister-in-law Robin Hannum and her children of Bellmawr. Joe loved his children, his dogs, music, comics and shooting at the Quinton gun Range. Cremation and services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a college fund set up for Noah by visiting any local TD Bank or making checks payable to the family. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
