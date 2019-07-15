|
Joseph Anthony DeShayes, Jr.
Collingswood - On the afternoon of July 12, 2019, Joseph Anthony DeShayes, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Sea Isle City, NJ surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his wife of 62 years, Nancy DeShayes (nee Dougherty). Age 84 years.
He is also survived by 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday 6 to 9 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ and Thursday 10 to 11 AM at CHRIST THE KING RC CHURCH, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 15, 2019