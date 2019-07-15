Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Joseph DeShayes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING RC CHURCH
200 Windsor Ave
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
CHRIST THE KING RC CHURCH
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph DeShayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Anthony DeShayes Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Anthony DeShayes Jr. Obituary
Joseph Anthony DeShayes, Jr.

Collingswood - On the afternoon of July 12, 2019, Joseph Anthony DeShayes, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home in Sea Isle City, NJ surrounded by his family and holding the hand of his wife of 62 years, Nancy DeShayes (nee Dougherty). Age 84 years.

He is also survived by 10 children, 26 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday 6 to 9 PM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ and Thursday 10 to 11 AM at CHRIST THE KING RC CHURCH, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Moorestown VNA, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057. To share memories and condolences please visit www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now