Joseph B. Hansen, Jr.

Ocean City - formerly of Somers Point, age 59, passed away on November 1, 2020. Survived by his children, Joseph III and Jake, their mother and his former spouse Jacqueline Manwaring, his brother George Atkisson, and his sister Joann Loftis.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Monday, November 9th 6-8pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and burial will be private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
