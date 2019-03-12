|
Joseph B. McGovern
Washington Twp. - On March 10, 2019. Age 71. Beloved husband of Lynn H. (nee Whitlock). Devoted father of Allison Snyder (Andy), and Rebecca McGovern. Loving grandfather of Gigi, Lillian, Sophia, and Matthew. Dear brother of Patricia Graham, Catherine Hertfelder, and Jean Skrabonja.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 8:30 - 10:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Fox Chase Mesothelioma Fund, c/o Local 14, 2014 Horning Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019