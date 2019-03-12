Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo RC Church
Washington Twp, NJ
Washington Twp. - On March 10, 2019. Age 71. Beloved husband of Lynn H. (nee Whitlock). Devoted father of Allison Snyder (Andy), and Rebecca McGovern. Loving grandfather of Gigi, Lillian, Sophia, and Matthew. Dear brother of Patricia Graham, Catherine Hertfelder, and Jean Skrabonja.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 8:30 - 10:00 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the Fox Chase Mesothelioma Fund, c/o Local 14, 2014 Horning Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19116. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 12, 2019
