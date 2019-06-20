|
Joseph B. Predpelski
Of Collingswood - On June 16, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Johnston) and companion to Norma Young for over 15 years. Loving father of Jason S. Predpelski and Erica H. Predpelski both of Collingswood. Stepfather of Sandra and Sheila Young. Also survived by a niece and nephews. Joe graduated from American Academy McAllister Institute in 1969. Then worked alongside his father Arthur L. Predpelski at their funeral home in Camden, later purchasing their funeral home currently in Collingswood. Joe was the Owner/Manager of Predpelski Funeral Home for over 37 years. He was a member of West Jersey Funeral Directors Association, NJ State Funeral Directors Assoc. and a member of the Oaklyn-Collingswood Lions Club for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Sunday Evening, June 23rd, from 6 to 8 PM and Monday morning from 10:30 to 11 AM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1010 Liberty St., Camden, NJ 08104. To share condolences online please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019