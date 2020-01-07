Services
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
Joseph Berdini Jr.

Joseph Berdini Jr. Obituary
Joseph Berdini, Jr.

Little Egg Harbor - Joseph Berdini Jr. 83 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Sunday January 5, 2020.

Viewing hours will be on Thursday January 9, 2020 from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm and Friday from 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday January 10, 2020 at 11am at St. Theresa's Church, 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
