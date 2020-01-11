Services
Dr. Joseph Berger Obituary
Cherry Hill - January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Claire Berger. Father of Ellen (Jonathan) Vershbow, Neil (Rachel Heller) Berger and Linda (Steven Maisel) Berger. Grandfather of Hyla (Rafael), Jenny (Louis), Michela, Olivia (Simon), Noah and Michael. Great Grandfather of Elijah and Manny. Brother of Harriet Siegel. Dr. Berger was the former chief of staff at JFK Hospital. He was a caring doctor to generations of families in South Jersey, and an admired teacher and mentor of medicine and family practice to countless interns and medical students. He practiced with a holistic approach, paying close attention to his patients' lives while treating their illnesses. He delivered generations of babies, made countless house calls, and was the consummate family doctor. Lover of good food, the Penn State Nittany Lions, tennis, and family, and especially being a grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed by many and remembered for much, including as the famed anchor of the Berger family relay at the Woodcrest Swim Club. Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 11:30 AM to

where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon. Int. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to the Dr. Joseph Berger Scholarship at the Rowan University School of Medicine.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
