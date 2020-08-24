1/
Joseph C. Dapkiewicz
1925 - 2020
Joseph C. Dapkiewicz

Pennsauken - On August 21, 2020, age 94, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of BettyLou (nee Betts) and loving father of Stephen (Nancy) Dapkiewicz of Stoneham, MA, Jeanette McCarthy of Rockville, MD, and Diane (Michael) Joyce of Pennsauken. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Dapkiewicz retired as an electrical engineer with the Naval Air Warfare Center Warminster, PA and was a US Navy WWII veteran. His funeral will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Catholic High School Alumni Memorial Scholarship Fund PO Box 7005 Philadelphia, PA 19149-0005.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Remembering a good man whom my parents considered a dear friend. My sympathy and prayers are with Steve, Jeanette, and Diane and their families.
Lisa Wood
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
We have many fond memories of Mr.D. He was truly a gentleman and he has left his mark through his wonderful family. He was a great neighbor and friend to our parents, Helen and Charlie, and we appreciated everything he did for them. His presence will be missed but his light shines on. Deepest sympathy.
Kathy and Bob Merkh
Bob Merkh
Friend
August 23, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to Betty and her family.If the world had more people like Joe, what a much better place it would be! Blessings The Toogood Family
