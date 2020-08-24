Joseph C. Dapkiewicz



Pennsauken - On August 21, 2020, age 94, of Pennsauken, NJ. He was the beloved husband of BettyLou (nee Betts) and loving father of Stephen (Nancy) Dapkiewicz of Stoneham, MA, Jeanette McCarthy of Rockville, MD, and Diane (Michael) Joyce of Pennsauken. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mr. Dapkiewicz retired as an electrical engineer with the Naval Air Warfare Center Warminster, PA and was a US Navy WWII veteran. His funeral will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northeast Catholic High School Alumni Memorial Scholarship Fund PO Box 7005 Philadelphia, PA 19149-0005.









