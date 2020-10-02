1/
Joseph C. Deegan
Joseph C. Deegan

Joseph C. Deegan, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020, at age 60. Devoted father of Mandy Leathers, Margo (Nick) DuVal, Carly Deegan, and Cody Deegan. Adoring Grandfather of Kendall and Kimber. Predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Maureen (nee McDade) Deegan. Dear brother of Diane and Eddie Tevis of West Berlin, the late Maureen and Skip McGlashon, and the late Michael Deegan. Survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins and loyal friends.

Joey, a lifetime Philadelphia sports and Notre Dame football fan, was born in Riverside, NJ and grew up in Palmyra. He graduated from Sacred Heart School, Riverton in 1975 and from Palmyra High School in 1978. In 1978, he was the Burlington County League Batting Champion, finishing the year with a .487 average. Joey worked as a UPS driver for 15 years. He lived in Delran, NJ before moving with his family to Clearwater, FL in 2004. There, he worked for the City of Clearwater Parks Department on the beach and cheered on his Phillies at many, many Spring Training games. He returned back to NJ in 2011, where he worked for Nationwide Valet, in Mt. Holly before retiring.

Because he was an avid dog lover who enjoyed spending time with his boxer pups, Lily, Rocky, and Violet, in lieu of flowers, Joey's family requests donations in his memory be made to the Florida Boxer Rescue online or Florida Boxer Rescue Inc., 5753 Hwy 85 North #4243, Crestview, FL 32536-9365. Services for Joey will be held privately at this time but his Burial and Life Celebration will be announced and held at a future date. For additional information or to offer lasting condolences, add photos, videos or memories please visit Joey's Tribute Wall at www.giosafuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
