Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill - Joseph "JoJo" C. DeLuca passed peacefully on the morning of August 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Lillian DeLuca (nee Pisko) for 60 years. Loving father of Joseph DeLuca (Kristina) and Steven DeLuca (Charity). Proud grandfather of Allison, William, Emily, Isabella, Grace and Owen. Dear brother of Marlene Borda (Joe), Gayle Peterson (Jerry) and Charles DeLuca (JoAnne). He leaves behind many cherished family members and very close friends. JoJo worked tirelessly to support his family beginning with his days running Pennsauken's famous Red Hill Inn with his family. JoJo sold insurance, helped his father run the Lighthouse Restaurant, became a shop steward at RCA in Deptford and worked as a bartender at Medford Village Country Club and Cinelli's.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for visitation on Friday afternoon August 9, 2019 from 1PM to 2PM at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions in Joseph's beloved wife Lillian's memory to Breast Cancer Research Foundation bcrf.org. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 7, 2019
