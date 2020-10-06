1/1
Joseph C. "Jookey" Durant Jr.
Joseph C. "Jookey" Durant, Jr.

Pennsauken, NJ - Joseph C. Durant, Jr., affectionately known as Jookey, age 94, of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. He was born in Delair, NJ to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Kinsley) Durant. Joseph proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. He was previously employed as a painter with Maltbie Association and was a shop steward with the carpenter's union local 1489. Known as a Mr. Fix It, Joseph loved his family and spending time with them. When not spending time with his family, he could be found fishing - his favorite and most beloved hobby.

Joseph is predeceased by his brothers, Peter, Robert, and Norman Durant; sisters, Louise DiVietro and Rita Bennett and parents, Joseph and Mary Durant, Sr.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Helen Durant (nee Moritz); son, Joseph Durant, Sr. (Patricia); daughters, Donna Mancini and Debra Hannigan (James); sister Mae Carson; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial gathering on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1130am-1230pm at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Joseph will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Pennsauken, NJ with Military Honors. To visit Joseph's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Gathering
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
OCT
9
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Inglesby & Son Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
