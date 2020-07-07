Joseph C. Hoffman, Jr.
Sicklerville - Joseph C. Hoffman, Jr., on July 6, 2020, of Sicklerville; formerly of Blackwood. Age 76. Beloved husband of the late Joanne M. (nee Giordano). Devoted father of Joseph C. Hoffman, II (Lisa) and David Hoffman (Maribeth). Loving grandfather of Nicole, Joseph, Michael, and Pierce. Dear brother of Dot Bullock, Joan Fields, Cass Colna, and the late Ruth Hickman and Anna Brown. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his faithful companion "Max". There will be a viewing from 4pm to 6pm Friday, July 10 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 6pm at the funeral home. Interment is private. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
