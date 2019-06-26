Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Joseph Volkert
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Ave
Collingswood, NJ
Joseph C. Volkert Jr.


Joseph C. Volkert, Jr.

Collingswood - On June 23, 2019, of Collingswood, NJ. Age 80 years. Beloved husband of Barbara Volkert (nee Mone). Dear father of Steven (Cindy) Volkert. Loving PopPop of Kirsten Volkert, Melissa (Joe) Dalton and Allison Volkert. Devoted brother of Veronica (Bill) Craig and the late Betsy Carney.

Joe was a longtime owner/operator of Joseph C. Volkert Heating & Air Conditioning. He was a proud member of the Quaker City String Band and was inducted into the Philadelphia Mummer's String Band Association Hall of Fame in 2013 after receiving their Presidential Achievement Award in 2012. Joe founded the Philadelphia New Years Shooters and Mummers Association's Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive in 2004 and organized Stockings for the Troops Drive in 2007. In 2008, Joe received Quaker City String Band's Humanitarian Award.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday evening 6 to 9 PM and Friday 9 to 10 AM at FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.samaritannj.org).

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
