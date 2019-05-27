Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd
Washington Twp, NJ
Joseph C. Yusko, II

Washington Twp., formerly of Magnolia - on May 24, 2019. Age 93. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Congdon). Loving father of Marybeth Boyd (Jay), Mark Yusko, Gregory Yusko (Debra), Susan DiPalmo (Rocco), Patricia McGurk (Robert) and the late Cathleen Gelabert. Devoted grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 8. Dear brother of Edward Yusko. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Dr. Hugh Gelabert.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Wednesday 10:15 - 11:15 am at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy #480, Columbia, MD 21044.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 27, 2019
