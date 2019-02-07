|
|
Joseph Cardone Jr.
BLACKWOOD, FORMALLY OF PENNSAUKEN - age 77 years, passed away on February 4, 2019. Predeceased by his parents Joseph Cardone, Sr. and Melva (nee Hoffman). Beloved husband of June (nee Norris) for 57 years. Devoted father of Joseph Cardone (Cheryle), Joy Symington (Ted) and the late Dawn Rossi (Nicholas). Loving grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Ronnie Cardone (Peggy), Lenny Cardone, George Cardone, Donna Segrest (John), Judy Lennox, Kathy Henning and the late Larry and David Hoffman and Linda Maciejko. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement, Joe was employed for many years in the trucking business. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and will be remembered for his silly pranks and great sense of humor.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Sunday from 6-8 PM and Monday from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to the . Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019