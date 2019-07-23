Services
Smith Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Mantua, NJ 08051-1497
(856) 468-0670
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Castor Obituary
Joseph Castor

Glassboro - Joseph M. (Moe) Castor, age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Moe was a retired Maintenance Mechanic from CBS/Sony Records. He was also a Korean War Veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart. He loved sports, especially the Eagles, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Survived by his daughter, Linda DeMarco; brother, Linford Castor; sister-in-law, Dolores Cheesman; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and many good friends. Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, July 26th at Smith Funeral Home 47 Main Street Mantua, NJ 08051, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Eglington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Memories and condolences can be shared at www.smithfhmantua.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019
