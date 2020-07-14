1/1
Joseph Charles Warren
Joseph Charles Warren

Marlton - Joseph C. Warren, 77, of Marlton, New Jersey, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Cooper Hospital, Camden, NJ.

Joseph was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, and resided in the Somerton section of Philadelphia before moving to Marlton, NJ, 33 years ago. He was an electrician with IBEW Local Union 98 for 37 years before his retirement in 2001. Joe, also known as "Joe Bear" to his loved ones, enjoyed playing pool, sailing, hunting, archery, golf, skiing, and watching heavy weight boxing matches. He was a member of APA and BCA Pool Leagues, International Association of Electrical Inspectors, Knights of Columbus, VFW Auxiliary, and also taught the National Electrical Code as an instructor for Rutgers University Continuing Education Program.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Joan Warren (nee Murphy), his cousins, and his numerous "adopted" nieces and nephews from his marriage with Joan.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday, July 18th, 2020, from 10:00am-12:00pm, with services immediately following. Both will be held at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ, 08054. Interment will be at Park View Cemetery, 25 Fostertown Road, Kirby's Mill, Medford, NJ. If you wish to make a memorial contribution, In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Isaac Jogues Church, 349 Evesboro-Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to any charity of your choice.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
JUL
18
Service
12:00 PM
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
