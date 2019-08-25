|
|
In Loving Memory of
Joseph Colavita
It is hard to believe that it's been five years, not a day goes by that I don't shed a tear. If time could rewind five years, and a day by your side is where I would always stay. Living without you is difficult to do, and solely the reason, my days are so blue. My pain runs deep, way down inside. My heart always bleeding, the truth I can't deny. This horrible pain I always try to hide, but now because of you Joe, I'm not afraid to die. Until that day comes where we meet again,
my love for you will never end.
Miss and Love You,
Your Wife
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019