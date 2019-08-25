Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Colavita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Colavita

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Colavita In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Joseph Colavita

It is hard to believe that it's been five years, not a day goes by that I don't shed a tear. If time could rewind five years, and a day by your side is where I would always stay. Living without you is difficult to do, and solely the reason, my days are so blue. My pain runs deep, way down inside. My heart always bleeding, the truth I can't deny. This horrible pain I always try to hide, but now because of you Joe, I'm not afraid to die. Until that day comes where we meet again,

my love for you will never end.

Miss and Love You,

Your Wife
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.