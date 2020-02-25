Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Joseph D'Antuono Obituary
Joseph D'Antuono

Passed February 25, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Rita R. (nee Pipino). Beloved mother of Richard (Barbara) and the late Deborah. Loving grandfather of Victoria Minich, Lucas and Sam. Brother of Judy (the late Basso) Ludovico. Brother in law of Sandra (Joe) Riggio, Albert (Anna) Pipino, and Tom J. (Elizabeth) Pipino; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 9:30 - 11AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish at St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd. , Blackwood , NJ 08012. Funeral Mass will begin at 11AM. Entombment New St. Mary's Cemetery. Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers family request donation be made in his memory to Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market St. #102, Phila., Pa 19106.

Arrangements by www.baldifuneral home.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
