Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Joseph D. Caporusso Obituary
Joseph D. Caporusso

Washington Twp. - On November 2, 2019. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie M. (nee Merlino). Devoted father of Frank D. (Marion). Loving grandfather of Gianna and Domenica. Dear brother of the late James and Salvatore.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday 9:30-10:45 am at the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Entombment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's memory may be made to Fordham Preparatory School "Rosalie Caporusso Scholarship Fund", 441 East Fordham Rd. Bronx, NY 10458.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
