Services
Eichel Funeral Home
8323 Maple Ave
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Church
317 Conrow Road
Delran, NJ
Service
Following Services
Calvary Church
Joseph D. Caprarola Obituary
Joseph D. Caprarola

Cinnaminson - age 90, passed on July 19, 2019. Loving husband for 41 years to the late Lucille Caprarola. Beloved father of Frank (Barbara) Caprarola, Michael Caprarola, Joanne (Joseph) DiBartolomeo, Linda (Mark) Fiori, Kathy (Doug) Thurston, and Mark (Cheryl) Caprarola. Devoted grandfather to his nineteen cherished grandchildren and sixteen precious great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe is now with this parents, two brothers, and seven sisters.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation with the family from 9-11am, followed by a service on Friday, July 26th at Calvary Church, 317 Conrow Road, Delran, NJ 08075. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to My Brothers Keeper, 40 York Street, Camden, NJ 08102. Please share condolences at www.EichelFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 24, 2019
Remember
