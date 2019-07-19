|
|
Joseph David Wachspress, M.D.
Voorhees - Joseph David Wachspress, M.D It is with a heavy heart that we announce his passing on July 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lyn (Popick): his children, Michael, Lauren, and Emily: sister Ruth Wachspress, and niece Lian of Brooklyn, New York and his mother-in-law Fran Popick. Shiva will be observed on Monday at his residence at 7 pm. A Funeral service will be held today, Friday at 2pm. Friends will be received beginning at 1pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Alliance Cemetery, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 19, 2019