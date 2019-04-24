Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Joseph Di Patri Obituary
Joseph Di Patri

Pine Hill - On April 20, 2019, Joseph, age 78, beloved husband of Virginia (nee Calloway) DiPatri. Survived by children Cynthia (Jim) Ciao, Linda (Walt) Cronin, the late Joseph, and Michael (Sandra) ; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, brother John Leone and many loving nieces and nephews. Joe was pre-deceased by 3 siblings. Joe was a Maintenance Electrician for Owens Illinois in Glassboro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday morning 9:30am to 11am followed by funeral services 11:00 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment Berlin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to , PO Box 10188 # 37214, Newark, NJ 07101. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
