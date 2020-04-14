|
Joseph Direnzo, Sr.
Glendora - Joseph M. Direnzo, Sr., on April 13, 2020, of Glendora. Age 77. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Rehm) for 56 years. Devoted father of Joseph M. Direnzo, Jr., Lori Colassi (Nicholas) and Barbara Cormier. Loving pop pop of Alexandra, Rachel, Sarah and Ava. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services to be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Joe's name through the Direct Relief Fund for Covid Response at www.DirectRelief.org or by mailing a check to 6100 Wallace Becknell Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020