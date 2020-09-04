1/1
Joseph E. Fagan
Joseph E. Fagan

Joseph E. Fagan passed away suddenly on August 31, 2020 in Southampton, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to Edward and Helen Fagan, Joe was 87 years old. He was a resident of Southampton, NJ and formerly of Lewes, DE, Delran, NJ and Philadelphia. Joe proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was employed as a 1st class electrician for SEPTA at the Fernrock Station for 54 years.

Beloved husband of 62 years to Anna M. (Nee Welch). Loving father of Judy (Stanley) Baker and Kevin (Antonette) Fagan. Grandfather of Antonio, Alexander, Angelo and Laura.

Interment will be private for the family at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
