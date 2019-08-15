|
|
Joseph E. Gurecki, Sr.
Pennsauken - On August 13, 2019; age 81 years.
Beloved husband of Regina (nee Poplawski); Devoted father of Anastasia Gurecki, Casandra (Robert) Dinan, William Gurecki, Joseph Gurecki II (Tracy), and the late Babette Gurecki; Loving grandfather of William, Lyndsey, Gabrielle, Peter, Regina, Norah, Kristen, Scarlett, Maxwell and Robert; Dear brother of Joan Chudzinski and Robert Gurecki and brother in law of Thomas Seidel and Marilyn Poplaski.
Mr. Gurecki was a 1957 graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School and a United States Air Force Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was also the treasurer of the Delran Jr. Marksmen.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday from 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Avenue in Merchantville. Entombment will follow at Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Camden.
If desired, memorial donations may be made on behalf of his wife to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 15, 2019