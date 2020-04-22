Services
Joseph Edward (Joe) Truitt Jr.


1940 - 2020
Medford - Joseph Edward Truitt, Jr. (Joe) of Medford, NJ died April 20, 2020 at the age of 79. Joe was born in Philadelphia to Joseph and Elizabeth Truitt and was the eldest of seven children. Joe was a retired teacher from Cherry Hill High School West.

He was the devoted and loving husband to Lorraine (Lorie). He was the loving father to Joseph, III (Nadine) and Gregory; beloved grandfather to Nathaniel, Benjamin, Jonathan, and Adrienne; dear brother of Theresa, Michael, and Frederick Truitt, Rita Adcox, and the late Robert Truitt and Maria Jackson. He was uncle to his dear nieces and nephews.

Joe had a love of family, friends, students, books, poetry, music, sports and film, all of which made his life and that of those who loved him rich and full.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
