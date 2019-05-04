|
Joseph F. Aupperle
Runnemede - Joseph F. Aupperle, on May 1, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 88. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Atkins) for 68 years. Devoted father of Barbara Jo Pippin (the late Milton) and Joe Aupperle (Dianne). Loving grandfather of Buddy, Barbara Lynn (David), Darren and Emma. Great grandfather of Trevor, Gunner, Damien, Colt and Cora. Dear brother of Gerald (Alice) and Joanne. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph served in the US Army during the Korean conflict as a combat engineer. He was a member of the Runnemede Senior Citizens Club and the NRA. Joseph was an avid bowler, loved to hunt and worked in printing his entire life, enjoyed making stained glass and repairing watches. He was always there to lend a helping hand and loved hosting his annual Super Bowl Party. Joseph loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sports. Joseph was a graduate of Audubon High School Class of 1950 and helped to organize their class reunions. There will be a viewing Monday morning from 8:45 to 10:45am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's memory to the or Trinity Lutheran Church at address above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 4, 2019