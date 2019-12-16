Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Chalmers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Chalmers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Chalmers Obituary
Joseph F. Chalmers

Cherry Hill - Joseph F. Chalmers, 78, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019. Loving wife to Joan Chalmers (nee Bove) for 50 years. Dear father to David Chalmers (Cindy) and Stephen Chalmers (Jenelle). Beloved grandfather to Jae, Jackson, Jonathan, Poppy and Teddy. Brother to Kathleen McNabb and Rosemary Dougherty.

Joe served his country in the Vietnam War as Captain in the Air Force. After retiring as an accountant, he became an Economics Professor at Rowan University.

A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 6pm to 8pm, and again on Thursday, December 19th at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 from 9:30 to 10:30 with a Mass beginning at 10:30am. To share your favorite memories of Joe, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -