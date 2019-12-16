|
Joseph F. Chalmers
Cherry Hill - Joseph F. Chalmers, 78, of Cherry Hill, NJ passed away suddenly on December 15, 2019. Loving wife to Joan Chalmers (nee Bove) for 50 years. Dear father to David Chalmers (Cindy) and Stephen Chalmers (Jenelle). Beloved grandfather to Jae, Jackson, Jonathan, Poppy and Teddy. Brother to Kathleen McNabb and Rosemary Dougherty.
Joe served his country in the Vietnam War as Captain in the Air Force. After retiring as an accountant, he became an Economics Professor at Rowan University.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street, from 6pm to 8pm, and again on Thursday, December 19th at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 from 9:30 to 10:30 with a Mass beginning at 10:30am. To share your favorite memories of Joe, please visit Givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019