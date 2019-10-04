|
|
Joseph F. Giordano
Glassboro - Joseph F. Giordano, 84, of Glassboro, husband of the late Elvera (nee Amico), passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at home. Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong resident of the South Jersey area.
Joe was employed as a Machine Operator at Owens-Illinois, Glassboro, for over 25 years until it closed. He then went to Rowan University where he retired after 10 years as a Groundskeeper. Joe was also a barber and worked with his father-in-law at George's Barber Shop in Glassboro and at Enio's Barber Shop. He attended St. Bridget's Church, was a member of St. Anthony Mutual Aid Society, and enjoyed playing bocce.
Surviving are his son, Kevin J. Giordano and his wife, Christine; his step-grandson, Anthony Mecca; his sister-in-law, Anne Amico-Mirkin; his brother-in-law, Gary Mirkin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady Queen of Peace Church), 161 Pitman Avenue, Pitman, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, October 6th, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM at MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Those desiring may make donations to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019