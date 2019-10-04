Services
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
(856) 881-6766
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
43 N DELSEA DR
Glassboro, NJ 08028
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady Queen of Peace Church)
161 Pitman Avenue
Pitman, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Giordano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Giordano


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Giordano Obituary
Joseph F. Giordano

Glassboro - Joseph F. Giordano, 84, of Glassboro, husband of the late Elvera (nee Amico), passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at home. Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong resident of the South Jersey area.

Joe was employed as a Machine Operator at Owens-Illinois, Glassboro, for over 25 years until it closed. He then went to Rowan University where he retired after 10 years as a Groundskeeper. Joe was also a barber and worked with his father-in-law at George's Barber Shop in Glassboro and at Enio's Barber Shop. He attended St. Bridget's Church, was a member of St. Anthony Mutual Aid Society, and enjoyed playing bocce.

Surviving are his son, Kevin J. Giordano and his wife, Christine; his step-grandson, Anthony Mecca; his sister-in-law, Anne Amico-Mirkin; his brother-in-law, Gary Mirkin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM in Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady Queen of Peace Church), 161 Pitman Avenue, Pitman, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, October 6th, from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Monday from 9:00-10:00 AM at MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro. Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Those desiring may make donations to Gloucester County Animal Shelter, 1200 N. Delsea Drive, Clayton, NJ 08312. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MATHIS FUNERAL HOME - Glassboro
Download Now