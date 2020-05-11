Services
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
Joseph F. Haro

Joseph F. Haro Obituary
Joseph F. Haro

Longtime Resident of Haddonfield - On Saturday, May 9th loved brother, uncle, and friend Joe Haro, age 80, passed away from complications due to heart failure. Joe will forever be remembered by his loving sisters Nana Navarro & Dolores Kirkpatrick; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and great-great-nieces/nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Cris Haro & sister Isabel Gomez.

Joseph grew up in Gary Indiana. After finishing college at Indiana State Teachers College, he came to Philadelphia and earned his Masters of Education from Temple Univ. He was a professor at Camden County College for 30 yrs. Joe was an advocate for the arts. He was a weekend docent at the Philadelphia Museum of the Arts and guide at many Phila. museums. He was an usher at many Phila. theaters and gave architecture tours in the city and Haddonfield. He was passionate about traveling and included museum and architecture tours on his many trips around the world. He was a social butterfly who talked to everyone and has numerous decades long friendships. Joe embraced life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.

There will be a Celebration of Life held in Haddonfield, NJ when our current circumstances allow for the gathering. To be added to the contact list for details please email to: [email protected]

Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ. 856-429-1945

www.KainMurphy.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020
