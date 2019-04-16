|
|
Joseph F. Hender
Haddonfield longtime resident - On April 14, 2019, age 80, husband of the late Bonnie (nee Mathers); Beloved father of Daniel of Phila. and Sara Hender of Haddonfield and Dear brother of Mary Lou Burklin, Robin Rossi, Patsy Barnes, John & Mark Hender.
Joe's family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 10-10:45 AM, at Christ the King RC Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Joe may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (www.parkinson.org) or Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.SamaritanNJ.org)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019