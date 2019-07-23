|
Joseph F. Lind, III
Haddon Township - On July 18, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 67 years. Beloved husband of Carolann D. Lind (nee Cain). Dear father of Joseph F. Lind, IV (Caitlin), Jennifer Tykwinski (Bob) and Jonathan Lind (Bridget). Loving grandfather of Francis and Edward. Brother of Deborah, Mark and Edward (Cheryl).
Joseph was a longtime employee of the State of New Jersey as an occupational therapist with the Vineland Developmental Center. He also enjoyed fishing and reading.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday 9:30 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org and/or the at .
Published in Courier-Post on July 23, 2019