Joseph F. Richardson, Jr.
Joseph F. Richardson, Jr., age 71 years, of Berlin, NJ, died June 21, 2020 at Virtua Hospital in Marlton. Mr. Richardson led a tremendous life. He was born in Philadelphia and resided in Pitman, NJ, as well as Berlin, NJ. He entered the Police Academy for the City of Camden in 1974 where he earned first place in his class "Top Shot" for firearms. During his police career, Mr. Richardson had many achievements. He was #1 on the Sergeant's Test when he was seeking promotion. Mr. Richardson was also a K9 officer during his law enforcement career and loved his partner K9 Duke. He worked in all different positions during his career, anywhere from patrol to Internal Affairs and in the Chief's Office. Mr. Richardson was also the spokesperson for Camden City Police Department for a period of time and enjoyed public speaking. He retired after 34 years of service in 2008, as a Deputy Chief. Working as a police officer was his passion and his life. He was very involved with the community and took pride in helping others. He would give his shirt off his back to anyone. Everyone knew who he was and knew what a great person he was. He was instrumental in helping many of his fellow officers with their careers and helped many pursuing a law enforcement career.
Mr. Richardson had many hobbies and interests. During his law enforcement career, he went to polygraph school and started his own polygraph testing business, Verification Investigative Services. Even when he wasn't working as a police officer he wanted to keep helping people during his time off. He was an avid gun collector and took pleasure in going to the shooting range. Mr. Richardson also enjoyed martial arts and earned his black belt along with his daughter. He also had a passion for cars and action movies. Predeceased by his son Joseph F. III.
Survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce S. (DePstrokonski), daughter Jennifer (Steven) Palma, grandsons, Steven M. Jr., and Dylan J. Palma, Joseph and Joshua Richardson, great grandson Luca Richardson. Also survived by his sisters, Maryann Smith, Rita (Vincent) Presto, and Marjorie (Richard) Ambacher.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Those desiring may make contributions to the The National Police Dog Foundation https://www.nationalpolicedogfoundation.org/donations or Alzheimer's Association, SJ Regional Office, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.