Joseph F. Schnitzius
Joseph F. Schnitzius

Voorhees - SCHNITZIUS, Joseph F. of Voorhees, NJ died on October 30, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Schnitzius 'Peggy' for 52 years. Loving father of Diane Richards (Kenneth) and Peggy Ann Schnitzius-Wry (Philip). Dearly loved grandfather of Emily Louise Anderson (Ryan) and Elizabeth 'Liz' (Sean) Cornely, Morgan Wry and Evan Joseph Schnitzius Wry and dear great grandfather of Colin Anderson. Joe was born and raised in Camden and was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School. He was a member of the National Guard and loved to fish, hunt and garden. He and his wife were longtime members of Kresson Bible Church. He had a love for animals and loved taking care of his pets. A viewing and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. If interested in attending, please contact Bradley Funeral Home (856) 983-1005. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to Kresson Bible Church P.O. Box 128 Marlton NJ 08053 or Animal Welfare Association 509 Centennial Blvd. Voorhees NJ. 08043.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
