Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Joseph Flanagan
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
Joseph Flanagan


1940 - 2019
Joseph Flanagan Obituary
Joseph Flanagan

Somerdale - Joseph Flanagan, on November 9, 2019, of Somerdale; formerly of North Camden. Age 78. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Riebel) for 55 years. Devoted father of Joseph Flanagan III (Venla), Sean Flanagan (Jennifer), Brian Flanagan (Michelle Armour), Colleen Benowitz, and Timothy Flanagan (Jennifer). Loving grandfather of Jonathan & A.J. Benowitz, Fiona and Liam Oikkonen, and Isaac Flanagan. Dear sister of Patricia Lovett, Michael Flanagan, and the late Jack Flanagan and Jerry Flanagan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph was a member of Camden Catholic High school, Class of 1958 and proudly served in the US Navy. Joseph was in charge of technical publications at RCA, GE, Semcor, and Lockheed Martin. There will be a viewing Sunday from 4pm to 6pm and Monday morning from 10:15am to 11:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Monday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
