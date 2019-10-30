|
Joseph Francis Raab
Woodbury - Joseph Francis Raab, age 86, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Woodbury, NJ surrounded by his family.
He was born and raised in Philadelphia and has been a resident of Cinnaminson for the past 20 years. He was an US Army Veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. Joe enjoyed going to the race track, dancing, and going to the beach in Cape May, but most of all spending time with his family.
Joseph was predeceased by his son Joseph and his daughter Charmagne. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia A. (nee Delaney) Raab; his daughter Colleen Zarrilli (Steve); and son Tony Raab (Yovana); 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00am-11:00am at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel immediately followed by his US Army Honor Guard Presentation and Service. His celebration of life will continue after the service where refreshments will be served. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019