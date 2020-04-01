|
|
Joseph G. DiMedio, Sr.
Wenonah - age 74 years, passed away on March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna D. (nee Slavinski) for 40 years. Devoted father of Joseph Jr. (Danielle), Adam (Maura), Nicholas and Alexander (Christine). Loving grandfather of Adriana, Bianca, Kane, William and Benjamin. Dear brother of Gertrude DiCamillo and the late Richard, Leonard, Robert, Rinaldo, Benjamin, Helena, Louis and Rachel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Prior to retirement in 2012, Joe was owner of Buy Rite Lumber in Pennsauken for over 40 years. He was enjoying retirement down in Wildwood and cherishing the time he spent at the beach with his wife, children and grandchildren. Joe was a hard worker throughout his life, but family always came first and was the most important to him.
Services for Joe are being held privately due to the current health crisis caused by COVID-19 and the recommendation of the CDC. Entombment will take place privately at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. A memorial service will be announced at a later date here in the paper as well as at www.carusocare.com. Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Home.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020